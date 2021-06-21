ADVERTISEMENT

Refinitiv

'It's not going to be easy': TNFD co-chair David Craig on developing nature risk disclosure rules

Investment

'It's not going to be easy': TNFD co-chair David Craig on developing nature risk disclosure rules

TNFD co-chair and Refinitiv CEO David Craig chats to BusinessGreen about the daunting task of drawing up nature-related risk disclosure guidelines

clock 21 June 2021 • 10 min read
Most read
01

Report: Fossil fuels' share of final energy mix same now as 10 years ago

16 June 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Destructive': UK-Australia free trade deal sparks outrage from environmental groups

15 June 2021 • 7 min read
03

Swiss citizens reject carbon tax in world's first 'CO2 referendum'

15 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

'At our current pace, we haven't got a hope': E.ON boss warns UK is off track to meet net zero target

15 June 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Net zero doesn't solve the problem': Five key lessons from the CCC's climate risk assessment

16 June 2021 • 12 min read