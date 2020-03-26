refillable
Dove cleans up its packaging with 100 per cent recycled plastic pledge
Beauty brand owned by Unilever promises 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and new packaging for its iconic soap bar
The Body Shop reimagines store as refill centre and 'activist workshop'
Beauty giant says it is going back to its 'activist roots' with new store concept opening in Bond Street today
We know throwaway culture is bad - so why is the market for bottled water growing?
We can't just replace plastic water bottles with other single-use packaging materials, argues Green Alliance's Libby Peake
Glass and metal no solution to bottled water's single use footprint, study argues
New study from environmental think tank Green Alliance finds canned water products are only fractionally better for the environment than plastic bottles
Waitrose to expand 'Unpacked' pilot after 'overwhelmingly positive' response from Oxford shoppers
Refillables concept will be tested in stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon, and Wallingford this year
Sustainable skincare: P&G launches refillable Olay moisturiser
Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser to be offered in refillable pod, as P&G launches three month trial
Evian unveils at-home mineral water dispenser to cut plastic waste
The Evian (Re)new system features a five-litre water 'bubble' of recycled plastic so customers can refill water bottles at home