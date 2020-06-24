recycling rates
Pret rolls out coffee cup recycling scheme
Customers will be able to drop off used cups for recycling at 350 UK stores
UN amends anti-dumping rules in plastic waste crack down
Changes to Basel Convention make it illegal to ship plastic waste between countries without prior consent, but fears remain over escalating plastic crisis
'Disappointing': Recycling rates remain flat, raising prospects of missed EU targets
Latest household waste data for England confirm negligible progress on recycling rates, leaving the country well short of 2020 goal