Rebecca Long-Bailey
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
'30 by 2030': Labour unveils 'fast track' plan for net zero UK energy system
Party unveils details of plans to invest 1.9 per cent of annual GDP in upscaling renewable heat and energy, retrofitting fuel-poor homes and boosting grid flexibility
Labour plots £3.6bn EV charge point rollout to 'jumpstart electric car revolution'
Party unveils plans for 'mammoth' EV charging rollout and new community car club schemes, as Shadow Chancellor promises to spend 'whatever resources are necessary' to meet UK climate goals
'Running down the clock on our planet': PMQs row erupts over UK carbon budget shortfall
As Boris Johnson confirms he would deliver a net zero emission target as PM, Labour calls for government to correct the record on its projected failure to meet future carbon goals
Labour launches green jobs tour
Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey will meet workers and businesses across the UK to discuss how the Labour party can meet its green job targets
Labour to set out plans to decarbonise UK and fulfil green jobs pledge
Party says Labour government would tackle climate change by starting economic revolution
Green Investment Group under fire over 'low' level of UK focus
Trustees for former state-owned bank raise concerns over lower level of investment for UK projects compared to rest of Europe
Labour would 'radically transform economy' to focus on climate change
Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey says economic and social regeneration must be part of transition to low-carbon future
Labour backs net zero emission target for 2050
Rebecca Long-Bailey: 'The potential benefits of transitioning to a sustainable economy are enormous and we want to make sure these are shared by everyone'
Labour promises to 'rebalance' the economy with green energy investment
Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Energy Rebecca Long Bailey says Labour will invest in low carbon infrastructure and new green technology across every UK region