REACH
REACH regrets: Lords express concerns over post-Brexit chemicals regulation
Peers pass Regret Motion voicing disappointment at the government's plans to quit the EU's REACH chemicals regime
How Brexit is already watering down environmental protections
Green Alliance's Libby Peake and Ruth Chambers reveal how the sweeping use of statutory instruments to prepare for Brexit has already opened the door for a weakening of environmental standards
Government urges businesses to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit chemicals rules
Thousands of businesses advised on steps they should take to 'minimise any disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit'
'No Deal' Brexit: Is the UK facing two years of chemicals 'chaos'?
Chemicals sector raises safety fears if 'no deal' throws regulations into flux, as fresh batch of technical notices released
A step change is needed in the chemicals, product and waste interface
The European Commission hasn't grasped the scale of the circular economy challenge, argues EEF's Sam Pentony
Jeremy Corbyn promises Brexit deal with green protections at its heart
Labour leader makes case for close co-operation with EU post-Brexit to fight the common challenge of climate change and protect green jobs and standards
This government's post-Brexit plans for chemicals threatens human health and the environment
Labour's Kerry McCarthy argues that the government's approach to chemical regulation post-Brexit is jeopardising the health of the public, animals and the natural environment
Labour slams government plan for chemicals regulation post-Brexit
Plan to transfer REACH legislation into UK law is unworkable, warns Labour MP Kerry McCarthy
Government still failing to provide chemicals sector with Brexit clarity, MPs warn
Environmental Audit Committee urges government to act quickly to provide clarity on the UK's chemical industry and EU regulations after Brexit
Green Brexit: The problem with chemical rules
techUK's Susanne Baker, chair of the UK REACH Cross Sector Group, explores why the Great Repeal Bill won't work for the EU's flagship chemicals regime