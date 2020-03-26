railway
All aboard: Inside Hitachi's vision for a zero carbon battery-powered UK rail network
Koji Agatsuma, engineering director at Hitachi Rail Europe, argues battery trains could offer the UK a flexible, no-regrets transition to a net zero rail network
Network Rail tasked with boosting biodiversity around UK train tracks
Government publishes new strategy setting out how it expects Network Rail to protect and enhance the UK's railway line-side environment
Deutsche Bahn's UK freight business switches to green power
DB Cargo UK, the UK's largest freight provider, now sources 100 per cent green power for all its rail sites and offices under new deal with SSE
'New ambition': Government targets 2040 phase-out for diesel trains
Rail minister Jo Johnson calls for an end to diesel-only trains in the UK, but warns total electrification of track is not the answer