Q-Cells
South Korean giant agrees deal to buy Q-Cells
German solar manufacturer expects job losses but should remain largely intact following Hanwha purchase
Q-Cells to file for insolvency tomorrow
German solar manufacturer falls foul of plunging prices and cuts to government subsidies across Europe
Q-Cells: Europe's largest solar park to open this year
91MW facility at the former Brandenburg-Briest airbase close to completion
Contrasting results for SolarWorld and Q-Cells
SolarWorld reports solid first quarter as Q-Cells downgrades outlook for the year
Q-Cells terminates supplier contract as row with LDK Solar turns nasty
Former allies go public as dispute over silicon wafer supplies escalates
Q-Cells to lay off 500 staff as solar price slumps
But industry insists longer-term outlook remains bright
Q-Cells focuses on bright spots despite sales slowdown
Leading German solar firm downgrades financial projections, but insists medium-term outlook remains "unabatedly positive"