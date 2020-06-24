Pret A Manger
Pret rolls out coffee cup recycling scheme
Customers will be able to drop off used cups for recycling at 350 UK stores
In the Green Room with...Pret A Manger's Laura Gutowski
Pret's director of strategy and sustainability talks teleportation, nuclear fusion and carbon taxes for food
Pret to gobble up EAT to expand 'Veggie Pret' brand
Sandwich chain plans to convert 'as many as possible' EAT stores into vegetarian Pret A Manger outlets
Plastics wrap: Asda, Tesco, and Pret accelerate shift away from single-use plastics
Asda's George clothing label to only use polyester from recycled materials by 2025, as Tesco launches plastic-free veg trial and Pret rolls our water refill points
Caffè Nero, Greggs, McDonald's UK and Pret A Manger join cup recycling scheme
Coffee giants join Costa Coffee in scheme to boost market for recycling coffee cups
Pret promises switch to compostable cutlery
Company announces it will introduce compostable cutlery across all its UK stores next year
Pret takes reusable bottle and water station push nationwide
Company says that following successful trial it is to offer reusable bottles in 370 of its stores across the country
Pret launches reusable water bottles in bid to cut plastic waste
Sandwich chain starts trial of plastic bottle deposit return scheme in Brighton stores
Pret asks customers: Should we introduce charge for plastic bottles?
CEO Clive Schlee wants feedback on new plan to introduce a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles
Pret doubles discount for reusable cups
Coffee consumers can now knock 50p off the cost of their coffee in move Pret CEO Clive Schlee hopes will 'make a difference' to waste levels