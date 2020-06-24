Powering Progress Together Hub
Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage: Capturing the clean growth opportunities
Ahead of the CCSA's first conference, Luke Warren argues the next government can unlock the huge potential offered by carbon capture technologies
Shell: Designing our future energy system
VIDEO: Highlights from Shell's Powering Progress Together summit last month
Your oil major needs you
Shell's Ben van Beurden recently declared the pursuit of a net zero economy was 'the only way to go', but how can the fossil fuel industry overcome the barriers that block the path to deep decarbonisation?
Five top tips for unlocking green behaviour change
Experts from the energy, sustainability, and behavioural science world reveal their secrets for turning climate concern into climate action
What the Undercover Economist can reveal about the future of energy
People make two common mistakes when it comes to predicting the future, according to Tim Harford, and here's how to avoid them when thinking about the future of energy
A day in the life of a future energy consumer
Trend forecaster Cate Trotter offered delegates at the Shell Powering Progress Together Summit a glimpse of what life could be like for energy consumers in 2040
Carbon pricing and the journey towards an 'energy constrained world'
An international system to curb energy use may be the only way to lift people out of poverty while preserving the planet - but is the world really ready for such a radical shift in thinking?
Shell boss: Net zero is 'the only way to go'
Ben Van Beurden calls for industries to urgently step up collaborative efforts to support the Paris Agreement and overcome systemic barriers to faster decarbonisation
Green Revolution: Agricultural innovators to the fore as Shell awards latest Springboard funding
Farm-Hand and LettUs Grow named as latest winners in Shell's high profile clean tech funding competition