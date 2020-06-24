Powering Progress Together
Transport - Our biggest carbon challenge and opportunity
Andy Eastlake of LowCVP reflects on how the race between electricity and hydrogen to drive transport decarbonisation is entering a fascinating phase
Shell: Designing our future energy system
VIDEO: Highlights from Shell's Powering Progress Together summit last month
A day in the life of a future energy consumer
Trend forecaster Cate Trotter offered delegates at the Shell Powering Progress Together Summit a glimpse of what life could be like for energy consumers in 2040
Carbon pricing and the journey towards an 'energy constrained world'
An international system to curb energy use may be the only way to lift people out of poverty while preserving the planet - but is the world really ready for such a radical shift in thinking?
Powering Progress Together Hub
All the news and analysis from Shell's latest summit on the transition towards a lower carbon future