poverty
What Paul Polman did next: Former Unilever CEO to lead new sustainability foundation
Paul Polman confirms plans for new organisation called Imagine which will focus on combating climate change and poverty
Did you hear the one about the Big Banks?
BNP Paribas' Bob Hawley reveals the work BNP Paribas is doing to address SDG1, the target to end poverty
Study: Fear of breaching competition law stifling sustainability efforts
EXCLUSIVE: Competition law is having a 'chilling effect' on sustainability projects in the agriculture supply chain, Fairtrade Foundation warns
Poverty is not an inevitability in Yemen, Ethiopia or Britain
But business needs to think more carefully about their operations to drive real change, argues Oxfam's Matthew Spencer
SDG 1: The inside story of the World Bank's first IDA bond
The World Bank's International Development Association issued its first bond in April 2018 - and investors jumped at the chance to support its poverty-fighting programme
Does the UK need a minister for the SDGs?
Faith groups call on Theresa May to appoint a minister responsible for developing a plan for the UK to hit each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals
SDG1 Case Study: How Burberry is helping Afghan goat farmers cash in on cashmere
Despite its luxury cachet, many of Afghanistan's cashmere farmers still live in extreme poverty - Fashion giant Burberry has teamed up Oxfam and PUR Projet to try and change things for the better
Tackling poverty: Six top tips for embedding SDG 1
Eradicating poverty may seem like one of the most daunting tasks set by the Sustainable Development Goals, but with these pointers from the experts businesses can help lead the way
M&S launches reusable 'eco-bag' to tackle plastic waste and poverty
New bag made from plastic waste collected and recycled in Haiti and the Philippines is available to buy in M&S stores from today at £1.30
Business and the mission to really make poverty history
The first Sustainable Development Goal aims to end poverty by 2030 - but what can green business do to help meet this daunting goal?