Polysilicon
US-China solar spat steps up a gear
China to probe US manufacturer subsidies just weeks after Obama administration announced its own price-fixing investigation
DoE announces $275m to help halve PV panel prices
Government's latest loan guarantee to support expansion of Calisolar's cheap and energy efficient silicon purification technology
OCI buys its way into US solar market with CornerStone deal
South Korean supplier of solar cells snaps up US renewable energy developer
Cautious optimism for solar
Analysts predict a healthy few years ahead
Vestas cuts ribbon on giant Chinese wind power plant
Danish firm claims $366m production base is the world's largest wind turbine factory
ReneSola snaps up Dynamic Green Energy in $88.5m deal
Further consolidation in Chinese solar energy market expected as larger players seek to rapidly expand product lines
China's ban on scrap polysilicon imports divides solar industry
Overseas polysilicon suppliers say shipments to Chinese solar wafer makers have been impeded
Tokyuama to ramp up solar PV output with $673m Malaysia plant
Japanese firm plans to boost polysilicon production capacity despite current supply glut
Dow Corning lights up solar sector with multibillion dollar investment
US firm to invest more than $3bn to bolster production of polysilicon and monosilane for solar panel manufacturers
Polysilicon glut promises 2009 fall in solar panel prices
Analysts predict price of polysilicon could halve over the next year, forcing down solar panel costs
Suntech shelters from polysilicon squeeze
Supply deal with Nitol Solar expected to ease continuing concerns over polysilicon shortages