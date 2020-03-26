plastic waste
Why we need more than plastic promises
As a major new report reveals the huge complexity shaping the industry response to the war on plastic, Green Alliance's Libby Peake argues a more coherent approach is urgently required
Child's play: Mattel eyes 100 per cent recycled and recyclable toys by 2030
Firm behind Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price plans to launch first toy made from and packaged in green materials in early 2020
Money for old rope? Credit card reader made from recycled plastic fishing nets unveiled
iZettle claims product is made from 75 per cent recycled plastic fishing nets and ropes recovered from North and Baltic seas
Premier Inn owner to wipe out unnecessary single use plastics by 2025
Parent company Whitbread promises a 'root and branch' review of plastic use to cut back on single use plastics
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
Cleaning up: P&G to double recycled plastic in household product packaging
Consumers goods giant claims 300 million cleaning bottles will be made from recycled plastic in Europe from early 2020
Boots aims to turn over a clean sheet with biodegradable baby wipes
Switch to sustainable viscose material could save 200 tonnes of plastic each year, according to retailer
Minderoo Foundation pledges $300m to create 'cashable commodity' from plastic waste
Philanthropic group unveils plans for voluntary payments on virgin plastics derived from fossil fuels in bid to boost demand for recycled plastics
Suntory targets '100 per cent sustainable' plastic packaging across Europe by 2030
Firm behind brands such as Lucozade and Orangina aims to eradicate virgin plastic from its products by 2030, shifting instead to recycled or plant-based alternatives
Are plastics primed to be the next carbon bubble victim?
Plastic could become the new pariah in some investment circles, as analysts warn investors off firms with prolific single-use plastic production and use
Aldi moves to scrap plastic from tinned tuna packaging
Supermarket chain to start selling four-packs of canned tuna chunks with cardboard sleeves instead of plastic
Greener parties: Ball Corp unveils first aluminium cup in bid to cut plastic waste
Can giant promises aluminium cup is an 'infinitely recyclable' replacement for plastic cups
Green drive: Bristol housing estate's roads to be paved with plastic waste
Roads and driveways at City Council's 133-home Ashton Rise development will be paved using residents' waste plastic
'They are everywhere': WHO calls for research into health impacts of microplastics pollution
Huge numbers of tiny particles of plastics in water supplies are unlikely to post serious health risk, but data is 'extremely limited' UN health body warns
Co-Op urges councils to fast-track food waste collection rollout
Councils should seize opportunity to cut plastic waste and boost green gas production, supermarket says
Aldi raises the steaks with cardboard packaging plan
Supermarket says steak packaging made from cardboard could cut 240 tonnes of plastic waste each year
'Trailblazing': Sky announces 10 plastic waste-busting firms share in £6m funding pot
Government teams up with Sky to support innovations such as biodegradable water bottles, packaging made from seaweed, and plastic-free tampons
Global plastics recycling market could reach $40bn in 2019
China's waste ban fuelling investment from other countries in domestic plastics recycling infrastructure, according to analysis from Frost & Sullivan
Miniature move: Hotel giant IHG kicks out mini plastic shampoo bottles
Hotelier behind Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Regent Hotels & Resorts to replace mini plastic shampoo bottles with larger refillables across entire estate
Should businesses rid themselves of plastic? If only it were that simple
Ecosurety CEO James Piper urges businesses to be aware that eliminating plastic packaging altogether may not always be the most sustainable solution
Danone, Nestlé, Tetra Pak launch recycling credit scheme in bid to 'jumpstart' circular economy
3R initiative launched today by Danone, Veolia, Nestle and Tetra Pak will promote market-based systems to tackling waste
Global briefing: Climate change key priority in groundbreaking NZ 'Wellbeing Budget'
BusinessGreen brings you all the news from around the world this week
'Ground-breaking': Viridor plans £65m plastics recycling plant powered by waste
The facility will produce over 60,000 tonnes of recovered plastics for use in new products, using electricity from neighbouring waste-to-energy plant