Philip Hammond
Reports: Treasury and BEIS at loggerheads over low carbon energy reforms
Speculation mounting over plans to boost nuclear and CCS, as reports suggest Treasury is concerned about cost implications
Foreign Office Minister Mark Field suspended after grabbing climate protestor
BREAKING: Footage shows Conservative MP Mark Field forcibly removing a female protester from last night's Mansion House dinner
Net Zero: Treasury to launch review of decarbonisation costs
Government will accept CCC advice to review how the remaining costs of achieving net zero emissions can be managed in a way that is fair for consumers and businesses
Reports: Government considering 'accounting tricks' to relax climate targets
FT reports government is planning to roll over surplus in previous carbon budgets to make it easier to meet future targets, in direct defiance of CCC advice
Government to meet with businesses to discuss Green Brexit plans, as Labour steps up call for 'climate emergency'
Commons motion calls for net zero before 2050 goal, new targets for clean tech deployment, and circular economy plan
Chancellor to urge world leaders to put climate at forefront of economic plans
Philip Hammond Chancellor will use key World Bank and IMF meetings in US over coming days to push for climate action, Treasury signals
Green statements and cosmic jokes
The Spring Statement may have been overshadowed by the rolling Brexit crisis, but it could mark a major turning point for the UK's green economy
Eight key green takeaways from the 2019 Spring Statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond covers aviation emissions, housing, biodiversity, energy efficiency and green gas in UK economic update
'A genuine step forward': Green Economy reacts to the Spring Statement 2019
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to the Chancellor's green policy measures announced today
Spring Statement: Chancellor unveils policies to 'build sustainability into the heart' of UK economy
Philip Hammond argues UK must "apply the creativity of the marketplace" to solve climate change as he announces new energy efficiency, biodiversity, construction, and carbon offsetting policies
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour
Renewables and EVs must be infrastructure priority, Sir John Armitt warns
Chair of National Infrastructure Commission says Budget measures "welcome" but UK needs cross-sector low-carbon strategy to secure future prosperity
Five things you might have missed from yesterday's Budget
You'd have been forgiven for missing the green detail of yesterday's Budget speech - but buried in the Red Book was some measures sustainability executives should be abreast of
Shuffling the plastic cutlery on the Titanic
Have plastics become the way politicians avoid talking about climate change?
Budget 2018: Green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction from today's Budget
Budget 2018: Hammond confirms plastic tax to 'transform economics of sustainable packaging'
But 'latte levy' proposals are rejected and Budget speech ignores clean energy and climate action
What does the 'end of austerity' mean for climate action?
The answer, sadly, seems to be 'very little'
Budget: Chancellor urged to retain and strengthen carbon price floor
'If the government is serious about its commitment to the Paris Agreement, now is not the time to consider lowering carbon prices, indeed it suggests they should be increased'
Reports: Chancellor considering Climate Change Levy hike
With fuel duty increase ruled out, the Treasury is considering increasing Climate Change Levy on gas use in bid to raise revenue and curb emissions
Missed green opportunities at the Conservative Party Conference
The Conservatives are making some encouraging noises on climate action, but are still struggling to seize the opportunity for a fresh post-Brexit vision
Active Building: Government announces £36m of R&D funding to support power-generating construction materials
Consortium led by Swansea University secures government funding to support next phase of 'active building' clean energy R&D project
Reports: Treasury lining up plastic levy on fast food drinks cups in Budget
Chancellor said to considering extending 25p 'latte levy' to disposable soft drink and milkshake cups sold in fast food chains
Hammond unveils plans for Green Finance Institute
Chancellor claims new government—funded body will help make the UK a world leader in sustainable finance
Gove v Hammond: Row over 'Green Brexit' watchdog escalates
Environment Secretary has written to Cabinet colleagues blaming Chancellor for Parliamentary defeat over green plans