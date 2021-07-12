ADVERTISEMENT

Petroineos

INEOS Grangemouth site signs up to Scottish carbon capture cluster

Infrastructure

INEOS and Petroineos sign memorandum of understanding with Acorn CCS project, with a view to capturing one million tonnes a year of CO2 from 2027

clock 12 July 2021 • 3 min read
