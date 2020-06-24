Peter Mandelson
Mandelson calls for "progressive compact with business"
Business secretary insists only Labour has the right policy to deliver green jobs
Spanish firm green lights giant UK recycled paper mill
Manchester plant will produce cardboard to be used in the manufacture of recycled corrugated boxes
Mini and Mitsubishi launch electric car trials in UK
Mandelson announces £19m competition to develop electric vehicles from next year
Forget the steel, Sheffield targets nuclear industry boost
Government designates Yorkshire and the North West as first Nuclear Low Carbon Economic Area
Government announces new wave of eco-towns
Despite on-going controversy over the initial wave of eco-town plans, nine authorities have applied for funding to help develop further green town proposals
UK power workers must become more productive: report
Failing to do so will mean influx of workers from overseas
Government beefs up funding for lightweight materials
New funding competition and national research centre to help improve the efficiency of cars, planes and wind turbines
Report: UK skills inadequate for low-carbon economy
All major environmental policies should be accompanied with a corresponding skills strategy, recommends Aldersgate Group report
Car scrappage scheme to be extended
Lord Mandelson announces an extra 100,000 vehicles to be included under changed criteria
Mandelson: No plans to extend scrappage
The scheme will not be withdrawn ahead of time but there are no plans to extend it, the government has said
Nissan to build electric car battery plant in Sunderland
Nissan-Renault Alliance confirms plans for £200m battery plant, as government announces North East will be second "Low Carbon Economic Area"
Low-carbon strategy pumps cash into offshore wind and marine power
New investment focused on offshore wind and wave and tidal projects as the South West is named the UK's first Low Carbon Zone
Government highlights "green" scrappage scheme success
New figures suggest sales surge, prompting reports that funding for incentive scheme could run out by August
Mandelson: Biotech to plant seeds for low-carbon chemicals industry
Use of genetically engineered plant materials vital to reducing emissions, says Lord Mandelson
Whitehall dismisses reports of energy policy turf war
But industry insiders tell BusinessGreen.com that tensions remain between DECC and BERR
Brown lays out strategy for 400,000 low-carbon jobs
UK must move fast to take advantage of global race to become a green technology hub, says prime minister
Exclusive: Mayor Boris and Mandelson mull electric car incentive scheme
Mayor's Office downplays reports of London electric car hire scheme, but reveals Boris is talking to ministers about green car incentives for business fleets
Mandelson calls for green "industrial activism"
Speaking ahead of the launch of the UK's new Low Carbon Industrial Strategy, business secretary urges firms to act now to exploit green opportunities
UK auto bailout has green catch
Applications will be considered on grounds of innovation and emissions reduction
Mandelson v Miliband: The battle for UK climate change policy
New business and climate secretaries reportedly at logger-heads over staffing of DECC in row that goes to the heart of UK economic policy
Mandelson targets more than one million low carbon jobs by 2015
Business secretary trails new low carbon industry stimulus package
Mandelson: Low-carbon nuclear must drive UK manufacturing revival
HIgh-tech manufacturing must form the basis for the next UK industrial revolution
Government announces £30m electric car research funding
Test cars and charging infrastructure projects to spearhead research plan
Mandelson touts green escape from credit crunch
The business secretary claims the UK's industrial heritage is being applied to new sustainable businesses