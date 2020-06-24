paper cups
Starbucks and Hubbub brew up coffee cup recycling funding
Specialist recycling facilities for paper cups will be introduced in around 70 locations thanks to funding from Starbucks' 5p cup charge
Reports: Treasury lining up plastic levy on fast food drinks cups in Budget
Chancellor said to considering extending 25p 'latte levy' to disposable soft drink and milkshake cups sold in fast food chains
Bunzl slashes plastic content with new recyclable paper cup
New reCUP made with replacement for plastic lining called 'EarthCoating', which uses 48 per cent less plastic