Paper Bottle Company

Absolut trials paper-based bottles at clutch of Tesco stores

Recycling

Absolut trials paper-based bottles at clutch of Tesco stores

Global vodka brand launches three-month trial of the first commercially available paper spirits bottles

clock 05 June 2023 • 3 min read
Probably The Best Paper Bottle in the world: Carlsberg announces unveils eye-catching sustainable packaging pilot

Recycling

Probably The Best Paper Bottle in the world: Carlsberg announces unveils eye-catching sustainable packaging pilot

Beer giant's partnership with the Paper Bottle Company and Avantium leads to Europe-wide trial of new Fibre Bottle

clock 22 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read