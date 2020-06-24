oxfam
Oxfam: Every two seconds climate change forces a person from their home
New research lays bare scale of disruption already underway as a result of the climate crisis
Poverty is not an inevitability in Yemen, Ethiopia or Britain
But business needs to think more carefully about their operations to drive real change, argues Oxfam's Matthew Spencer
Does nature conservation deserve a slice of the aid budget?
Oxfam GB's Matthew Spencer asks if earmarking a chunk of the aid budget for conservation projects can really help drive sustainable development
Households to dump 235 million tonnes of clothing in landfill this spring
Sainsbury's and Oxfam urge consumers to recycle clothing as survey suggests 75 per cent of people expect to dump clothes in the bin during this season's annual wardrobe clear-out