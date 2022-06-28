Orca

'Mammoth': Climeworks breaks ground on latest direct air capture and storage plant

CCS

'Mammoth': Climeworks breaks ground on latest direct air capture and storage plant

Company says it is on track to deliver 'multi-megaton capacity by 2030'

clock 28 June 2022 • 2 min read
Swarovski becomes latest business to agree CO2 removal deal with Climeworks

Offsets

Swarovski becomes latest business to agree CO2 removal deal with Climeworks

Five year agreement will see jewellery firm fund direct air capture project that aims to suck up the pollution the carbon has already caused

clock 30 March 2022 • 2 min read
