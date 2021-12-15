Opinium Research

'Dreaming of a greener Christmas': Polls point to growing interest in environmentally-friendly festive season

Marketing

Around two thirds of consumers are planning to take steps to curb their environmental impact, according to new survey commissioned by WWF

clock 15 December 2021 • 3 min read
