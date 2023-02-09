Open data platform

Net Zero: A $7tr open data problem

Technology

Net Zero: A $7tr open data problem

Two open source companies reflect on what's needed to accelerate the net zero transition

clock 09 February 2023 • 7 min read
New open data platform aims to bring transparency to global supply chains

IT

New open data platform aims to bring transparency to global supply chains

The Open Supply Hub is to provide information on every facility in a business's supply chain, in a bid to help tackle carbon emissions and child labour

clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read