Oil and gas licensing

New oil and gas 'blocks' set to intersect with Marine Protected Areas, campaigners warn

Energy

New oil and gas 'blocks' set to intersect with Marine Protected Areas, campaigners warn

Oceana raises alarm over potential impact of new oil and gas drilling programme on the UK's marine ecosystems

clock 07 August 2023 • 5 min read
Greenpeace gets green light for judicial review of oil and gas licensing round

Policy

Greenpeace gets green light for judicial review of oil and gas licensing round

Government's climate assessment process for new oil and gas licensing round to be contested in court

clock 26 April 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read