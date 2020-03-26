Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult
UK offshore wind sector secures £100m supply chain boost
Industry-funded programme to develop 'globally competitive' UK supply chain and help support over 650 companies
UK and China cut ribbon on joint offshore wind research centre
New £2m joint venture in Yantai City aims to help accelerate expansion of global offshore wind industry
Green Lunch with… the CCC's Baroness Brown of Cambridge
The UK's low carbon business ambassador and Carbon Trust chair talks Brexit, lab grown meat, and offshore wind at the OXO Tower restaurant on London's South Bank
Clean tech to the fore in £780m Catapult Centre funding pledge
Offshore wind, green aerospace innovations, and energy systems among the beneficiaries as Treasury announces fresh funding for UK high-tech hubs
'Great British success story': Government sets out timetable for offshore wind auctions
Claire Perry to confirm next clean energy contract auction for offshore wind and remote island projects to take place by next May, with further auctions following every two years
Report: Tidal stream energy could deliver £1.4bn boost to UK by 2030
ORE Catapult research finds development of wave and tidal stream energy in UK could boost jobs while cutting costs and emissions
F1 boss eyes 'pole position' for UK in offshore wind industry supply chain review
Former McLaren CEO Martin Whitmarsh to lead Offshore Wind Industry Council's review in bid to ensure UK remains global leader in the sector
UK ORE strikes offshore wind collaboration deal with China's Tus
EXCLUSIVE: Deal will offer UK businesses a route into the offshore wind market in China, forge research links and secure UK role in 500MW demonstrator project in Shandong Province