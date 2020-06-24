Octopus Investments
Octopus Energy Investments rebrands as Octopus Renewables
Clean energy investor rebrands to 'more accurately reflect the business' core mission'
Octopus: Heatwave powers record solar output
Renewables investor's UK solar arrays generated 155GWh of energy over the past month, enough to power 50,000 homes for a year
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Why Octopus Investments is banking on green 'transport as a service'
The alternative investment group reveals plans for a new product to help companies decarbonise their fleets without the worry of a large upfront cost