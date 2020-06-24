Obama
Obama's Clean Power Plan faces key court test
Landmark case kicks off today in Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, with opponents and supporters of the pioneering legislation set to make their case
US moves to insert climate threat into national security policy
President Obama signs Memorandum to link climate and national security policy as renowned scientists slam Donald Trump for stance on climate action
US outlines plans to hit 86GW offshore wind by 2050
National Offshore Wind Strategy sets out how government can support hoped-for boom in offshore wind energy
Obama tightens truck fuel efficiency and emissions standards
Latest plank of President Obama's climate change plan will see carbon emissions and fuel consumption of trucks cut by 25 per cent within the next decade
Republican EPA chiefs slam Trump over energy policy that will 'set the world back decades'
Trump has shown a 'profound ignorance' of science and public health issues through his stance on environmental laws, claim former EPA administrators
EPA ruling clears runway for US action on aviation emissions
US Environmental Protection Agency confirms greenhouse gas emissions from aeroplanes pose environmental threat, paving the way for federal limits on pollution
India aims to ratify Paris Agreement in 2016
Indian Prime Minister Modi joins US efforts to ratify agreement as soon as possible this year following meeting with President Obama
President Trump would 'renegotiate' Paris Agreement
Presumptive Republican nominee said he would 'at a minimum' renegotiate the terms of the landmark climate pact, claiming its terms are 'bad for the United States'
Court ruling on Obama Clean Power Plan delayed until September
Case will now be heard by a full panel of nine judges at the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
US issues stricter methane rules for oil and gas sector
EPA sets out finalised rules to cut emissions of methane as part of Obama's Climate Action Plan
US inks climate alliance with Argentina
Barack Obama's climate diplomacy drive continues with new partnership to scale up renewables, tackle aviation emissions, and phase out potent warming gases
Obama administraton deposits $500m into Green Climate Fund
Cash represents first payment following US $3bn pledge to fund climate projects in developing nations
White House insist emission reduction efforts will continue despite Supreme Court halt to Clean Power Plan
Surprise ruling forces EPA to halt work on landmark regulations to curb emissions from US power sector
Obama plans to double clean energy research budget
White House aims to increase US investment in clean-energy research to $13bn, but budget needs approval from Republican-controlled Congress
Democrats block key energy bill package as Flint water crisis intensifies
Senators are scrambling to rescue the wide-ranging energy bill, as President Obama unveils new fuel tax and green transportation plan
US court rules Clean Power Plan can proceed until final review
Efforts to delay enforcement of Obama's flagship emission reduction plan blocked by federal appeals court as legal challenge rumbles on
Obama set to announce freeze on new coal mines on public land
Administration backs up State of the Union commitment to climate action with fresh proposals to limit fossil fuel development
Obama hails climate action as economic success story in final State of the Union address
President praises economic impact of clean energy rollout and promises renewed reform of oil and coal markets in his last State of the Union address
Keystone XL developers to sue Obama administration
TransCanada has launched a lawsuit for $15bn in lost investment, claiming Obama overstepped Constitutional authority in rejecting the controversial pipeline
Obama hints Paris climate deal could have legally binding component
US President calls for countries to agree to ratcheting mechanism for carbon reduction targets
Bill Gates: Low carbon innovation will be critical to solving 2C puzzle
Microsoft founder urges businesses to cut emissions as he launches multi-billion dollar scheme to boost dozens of low carbon start ups
Senators move to block Paris deal in latest threat to Obama's climate agenda
Senators demand Congressional vote on any UN climate deal and threaten to block $3bn in climate aid
Obama touts business benefits of ambitious Paris deal
US president gives upbeat speech at APEC conference stressing business case for tackling emissions