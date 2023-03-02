Norfolk County Council

Department for Transport revs up fleet of 117 battery-powered buses

Transport

New £25m funding programme to deliver zero emission buses across England, as Norwich and York set to host first all-electric depots outside London

clock 02 March 2023 • 2 min read
