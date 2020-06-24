NIMBY
How Abundance Generation is bringing power to the people
BusinessGreen Leaders Award small business of the year reveals its plan to harness the power of crowd-funding
'Flat pack' turbine aims to boost city wind power
McCamley UK installs 1kW vertical axis turbine at Keele University and hopes to build 12kW machine by year end
LSE tries to calm storm over wind farm policy
New briefing document aims to dispel myths that onshore wind farms are too expensive and unreliable but warns local views must be considered
US health experts dismiss "Wind Turbine Syndrome"
Massachusetts study finds wind turbines can be annoying but do not directly cause health problems
Berkeley Vale wind farm: spot the difference
The Save Berkeley Vale anti-wind farm group has angered Ecotricity over its use of photomontages depicting the proposed development - here's why
MPs fear Localism Bill will sideline 'sustainable development'
MPs Committee warns Eric Pickles' flagship bill contains no definition of sustainable development, fuelling fears bill will block renewable development
Renewables industry puts economic value on wind farm benefits
Trade body tries to debunk myth that most onshore wind farm investment goes abroad
Bribe Nimbys with micro-generation revenue
Local councils will see the benefit of wind farms when they get to keep the cash, says minister
Local power generation can overcome renewable nimbys
Geothermal project an example of how community buy-in can ease planning objections
Official: "No evidence" wind farms hit property prices
Major US study of 7,500 property sales finds wind farms have no discernible impact on prices
Green groups propose planning system overhaul
Coalition of planners and environmentalists call on the government to set renewable energy targets for local councils in effort to break planning bottleneck
Wind industry reveals plan for radar-friendly stealth turbines
As Prescott launches a blistering attack on "landowners and nimbys", Miliband announces £5 million radar research project
Prescott proposes stupidity awards for wind farm 'nimbys'
Local planners must play their part in reducing climate change impact, says former deputy PM