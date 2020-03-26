Nicolas Sarkozy
Paris says 'let them heat cake' (with sewer power)
Experiment could see sewers heat 10 per cent of city with President Sarkozy's Elysee Palace already signed up
France targets businesses with revised carbon tax plans
Minister proposes temporary carbon tax on big business in attempt to secure support from Constitutional Court
Speculation mounting over Copenhagen funding breakthrough
Deadlock continues over emissions targets, but reports claim gradual progress is being made on climate funding mechanisms
UN aims to finalise Copenhagen by summer 2010
Official: "We should try to complete the job earlier than later"
Sarkozy faces down carbon tax opposition
President insists new tax on carbon emissions essential to France's development as a low-carbon economy