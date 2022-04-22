Net Zero Scrutiny Group

PM defends green levy on energy bills as he hits back at 'prejudice' against green agenda

Boris Johnson rejects reports that government intends to scrap the levy that is added on to consumer bills to fund clean energy projects

22 April 2022
Blue on (unnamed) blue: Tories escalate war of words over controversial fracking plans

Energy Minister reiterates 'net zero is part of the solution, not part of the problem', despite calls to revive UK fracking projects

14 February 2022
'In the national interest': Cross party group MPs reiterate support for net zero transition

Chairs from eight cross-party parliamentary groups hit out at 'small minority' of MPs opposed to the UK's climate efforts

11 February 2022
So, you want to take a slow stroll to net zero? OK, but how exactly?

The attacks on the government's net zero agenda are now reportedly coming from within the Cabinet, but vague criticisms of climate action do not add up to a credible alternative plan

04 February 2022
