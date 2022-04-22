Boris Johnson rejects reports that government intends to scrap the levy that is added on to consumer bills to fund clean energy projects
Energy Minister reiterates 'net zero is part of the solution, not part of the problem', despite calls to revive UK fracking projects
Chairs from eight cross-party parliamentary groups hit out at 'small minority' of MPs opposed to the UK's climate efforts
The attacks on the government's net zero agenda are now reportedly coming from within the Cabinet, but vague criticisms of climate action do not add up to a credible alternative plan