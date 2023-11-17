Net Zero Festival 2023

Do better: How to foster diversity and inclusion in sustainability teams

Net Zero Festival

Do better: How to foster diversity and inclusion in sustainability teams

WATCH: Sarah Mukherjee, CEO of IEMA, and Women in Sustainability Network founder Rhian Sherrington share experiences and insight on how companies can build more equitable and inclusive sustainability teams

clock 17 November 2023 • 1 min read
A little less conversation, a little more action: Leading businesses in the net zero transition

Net Zero Festival

A little less conversation, a little more action: Leading businesses in the net zero transition

WATCH: C-suite executives from Microsoft, Amazon, Virgin Media join Climate Change Committee CEO Chris Stark to discuss corporate climate action at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 16 November 2023 • 1 min read
True colours: Net zero marketing, communications, and avoiding greenwashing

Net Zero Festival

True colours: Net zero marketing, communications, and avoiding greenwashing

WATCH: Experts give their views on how to avoid the pitfalls of greenwashing at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 15 November 2023 • 1 min read
How can the UK lead the way to a net zero future?

Net Zero Festival

How can the UK lead the way to a net zero future?

WATCH: Influential figures including Chris Skidmore MP, Farhana Yamin, Solitaire Townsend and Green Alliance's Shaun Spiers discuss the pathway forward at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 14 November 2023 • 1 min read
Video killed the radio star? Innovating our way to net zero

Net Zero Festival

Video killed the radio star? Innovating our way to net zero

WATCH: Innovate UK's executive director for net zero Mike Biddle's keynote speech at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 13 November 2023 • 1 min read
Together in electric dreams: Inside OVO's vision for zero carbon living

Net Zero Festival

Together in electric dreams: Inside OVO's vision for zero carbon living

WATCH: OVO's head of sustainability Owen Anderson spoke to broadcaster Charlene White at the Net Zero Festival 2023 about the energy supplier's aim to make zero carbon living a reality for its customers

clock 10 November 2023 • 1 min read
Around the World: COP28, net zero and climate geopolitics

Net Zero Festival

Around the World: COP28, net zero and climate geopolitics

WATCH: Broadcaster Lucy Siegle chats to E3G's Alex Scott about the state of climate geopolitics ahead of COP28, in a fascinating discussion at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 09 November 2023 • 1 min read
Walk this way: Joanna Lumley on net zero, nature and a life of adventure

Net Zero Festival

Walk this way: Joanna Lumley on net zero, nature and a life of adventure

WATCH: Actor, author and activist brings her unique perspective to the challenges and opportunities of tackling climate change and nature loss at the Net Zero Festival 2023

clock 08 November 2023 • 1 min read
Why the UK's net zero economy is an unfinished symphony

Net Zero Festival

Why the UK's net zero economy is an unfinished symphony

WATCH: Achieving net zero is a bit like writing and performing a symphony, argues BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray in his Net Zero Festival 2023 opening speech

clock 07 November 2023 • 1 min read
Inside the Net Zero Festival 2023

Net Zero Festival

Inside the Net Zero Festival 2023

VIDEO: Sky News' Mickey Carroll takes a look at how business enthusiasm for the net zero transition remains undimmed at this year's Net Zero Festival, despite recent government policy changes

clock 06 November 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read