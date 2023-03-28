Net Zero Engagement Initiative

Major investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group in fresh net zero engagement initiative

Investment

Major investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group in fresh net zero engagement initiative

Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) launches Net Zero Engagement Initiative (NZEI) backed by Allianz, Schroders, LGIM and others

clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read