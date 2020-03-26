Nestle
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Investigators claim palm oil from "orangutan capital of the world" entered supply chains of major brands
Nestle, one of the firms named in the report, said it spoke with its supplier and they denied the NGO's findings
'We are running out of time': Nestlé commits to net zero by 2050
World's largest food and drink company promises to align with 1.5C pathway by selling more plant-based food and drink, bolstering carbon sinks, and switching to green power
Nestlé biodegradable security tags aim to lock in waste savings
Multinational launches latest initiative to tackle single-use plastic consumption
Nestle extends satellite monitoring in bid to combat deforestation
Confectionery giant is drawing on a satellite monitoring service to help eliminate deforestation from its palm oil supply chain
PureCycle teams up with Nestlé to accelerate 'revolutionary' plastic recycling method
US recycling firm secures partnerships with Nestlé and Milliken & Company as it builds polypropylene recycling plant in Ohio
New Alliance to End Plastic Waste unveils $1.5bn investment goal
As Nestle announces new plastics pledges, global chemicals, oil, and plastics giants unite to step up investment in circular economy research and development
Tesco and Nestle sign up to Global Ghost Gear Initiative
Companies join global campaign to tackle waste fishing gear and the huge damage it does to marine wildlife
Guilt-free chocolate? Nestle cuts ribbon on new wind farm
Food giant says new onshore wind farm will power half of its factories, offices, and warehouses in the UK and Ireland
'Fundamental differences': Nestle suspended from Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
Consumer goods giant accused of failing to file progress reports and not paying membership fees, but Nestle insists it is pursuing a responsible sourcing strategy
Trillion dollar risk: Food giants warn Trump agenda could fuel climate threat for US agriculture
Nestle, Danone, Mars, and Unilever issue joint statement urging Trump administration to retain Clean Power Plan or come up with alternative decarbonisation strategy
Nestlé aims for 100 per cent recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025
Food and drinks multinational wants none of its packaging to end up in landfill or as litter within the next seven years
Unsustainable: Are we paying twice as much for food as we realise?
Actual grocery bills may be double that shown on till receipts when environmental and health costs to society from food production are included, research suggests
Global food firms join IBM blockchain project to improve traceability
Nestlé, Unilever and Tyson Foods among major firms joining IBM blockchain project to boost supply chain transparency
Businesses and governments call for global carbon price in bid 'to prevent dangerous warming'
Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition of more than 200 organisations calls for expansion of carbon pricing to cover 25 per cent of total emissions by 2020
Nestlé backs up renewables pledge with Scottish wind farm deal
Financial close reached for Sanquhar Community Wind Farm that is set to supply Nestlé UK operations
Nestlé UK commissions new onshore wind farm to power operations
Nine-turbine project in Scotland set to provide enough clean electricity to meet half the company's annual demand
Palm oil producer drops legal challenge against green body
Major palm oil firm IOI also submits action plan to regain RSPO sustainability certification
Nestlé Waters UK reveals 100 per cent switch to clean energy
UK arm of bottled water giant says all its electricity now comes from renewable sources
WRAP freshens up Courtauld Commitment supermarket sustainability push
Signatories of voluntary agreement committing to new waste and resource targets, include Tesco, Sainsbury's, Unilever, and Nestle UK
Unilever, Nestle, USDA, Rockefeller unite to cut food waste
Big names in sustainability are joining forces on a new anti-food waste effort
Solar-powered Rolos on the way as Nestle cuts ribbon on factory panel array
Nestle Fawdon factory to cut carbon emissions by 225,000kg following official opening of giant rooftop solar installation
Global food companies demand 'sound' climate change deal
Open letter signed by 10 food industry executives including Mars and Kellogg's also pledges to step up corporate action
'Chocolate soup' helps Nestle factory achieve zero waste goal
Anaerobic digestion plant cuts emissions at Toffee Crisp and Rolo factory by nearly 10 per cent