natural resources
World risks shortage of materials for EVs and wind turbines without agreements for green supply chains, experts warn
Academics at the University of Sussex predict shortages of crucial materials such as cobalt and lithium without international agreements and more reuse and recycling
Scientists declare biodiversity crisis - what does it mean for business?
A ground-breaking UN report yesterday revealed scale of threat facing the natural world - as politicians promise more action, BusinessGreen investigates what the warnings mean for leading corporates
Global Briefing: Olympic medals made from e-waste on offer at 2020 Games
BusinessGreen rounds up all the green business news from the world this week