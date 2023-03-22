National Water Strategy

'Up sewage creek': Peers accuse water firms of prioritising financial returns over environment

Waste

'Up sewage creek': Peers accuse water firms of prioritising financial returns over environment

Calls for water industry benchmarks and bans for bosses presiding over serious pollution, as Lords Committee slams insufficient investment that has left British waterways 'up sewage creek'

clock 22 March 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read