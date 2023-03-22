'Up sewage creek': Peers accuse water firms of prioritising financial returns over environment

A House of Lords Committee report has today concluded that the collective failure of water firms, regulators, and the government has left the public and the environment facing unacceptable levels of water pollution.

The Industry and Regulators Committee report, titled The affluent and the effluent: cleaning up the failures of water regulation', accused the water industry of prioritising financial returns over the investments needed to tackle sewage overspills and other forms of pollution.

The report welcomed planned improvements by policymakers and regulators, including recent moves to link executive pay to environmental performance and a pledge to ensure monitors are present on all storm overflows by the end of 2023.

But the Committee offered a damning assessment of the industry's performance in recent years, concluding that water companies have been overly focused on maximising financial returns at the expense of the environment, operational performance, and financial sustainability. It argued bosses should not be able to receive substantial bonuses while their companies have missed performance targets and polluted the environment.

The report also accused industry regulator Ofwat of failing to ensure companies invest sufficiently in water infrastructure, despite a collective spend of around £190bn since privatisation, arguing that regulators had chosen to hold down bills at the expense of long term investment that is now sorely needed.

Moreover, the Committee recommended that Ofwat and the Environment Agency must go further to hold water companies accountable for environmental pollution through penalties and prosecution​​​​​​​

Ofwat also needs to find ways to increase investment outside the Price Review process and consider the important role that third-party competition could play in reducing costs, as it did with the Thames Tideway "super sewer" project.

Finally, it slammed the government for failing to put in place a joined-up approach to the key issues facing the sector, including reducing water pollution and securing future supplies.​​​​​​​

As a result, the Committee is calling on the government to publish a National Water Strategy that would establish clear expectations for the water environment and the resilience of supplies, giving regulators clear benchmarks to work towards.

In addition, it recommends that Ofwat should be provided with clear guidance on how it should handle the trade-off between the financial needs of customers during a cost-of-living crisis and the urgent need to invest in new infrastructure and environmental protection.

As such, it proposes that a single social tariff should be introduced in time for the next Price Review to protect vulnerable customers from bill increases and calls for water metering tpo be made compulsory for all households and businesses where possible.

Lord Hollick, Chair of the Industry and Regulators Committee, said many of the local communities and activist groups that had contributed to the investigation had been left with a feeling of "dismay, anguish and, anger" by the state of waterways and the government's failure to get to to grips with the crisis.



"We are calling on regulators and the government to consider our report's findings and recommendations and act fast before we are all left up sewage creek," he said.

Further recommendations contained in the report include proposals for a ban on the sale of wet wipes that are not rapidly biodegradable, increased funding for the Environment Agency to allow it to inspect and enforce environmental offences by water companies, and the fast-tracking of planning processes for new reservoirs.

A Defra spokesperson said: "We've put the strictest targets ever on water companies to clean up our waters and worked closely with the regulator to drive tougher enforcement against underperforming and polluting companies, including clamping down on excessive cash pay-outs.

"That's alongside the requirements we've set them to deliver the largest infrastructure programme in their history - worth £56bn - to tackle sewage spills, but we know that more needs to be done which is why we will go further and faster to hold companies to account in delivering for customers and our environment."

A spokesperson for trade body Water UK said the Committee was right to encourage a more "holistic approach" to improving water quality that brings together industry, government, and regulators.

"We support the Committee's call for a national water strategy and a focus on outcome-based regulation," they said. "We welcome the Committee's clear recommendation that the government provide Ofwat with guidance on the increased level of investment needed to deliver further improvement to the environment and water security."

The announcement comes just days after the government backed plans for Ofwat to take action against water companies that pay out dividends to their shareholders despite failing to meet the required performance standards.

Ofwat also recently announced financial penalties for 11 companies which failed to meet shared and individual targets set out at the sector's last price review in October. Southern Water and Thames Water, for example, were slapped with respective £28.3m and £51m fines after being found to have the worst performance against the targets.

