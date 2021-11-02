MSCI World

Study: Only a quarter of global large caps on track to meet Paris Agreement's climate goals

Investment

Study: Only a quarter of global large caps on track to meet Paris Agreement's climate goals

Analysis from Lombard Odier Investment Managers suggests companies in MSCI World Index are currently aligned with global warming of 2.9C

clock 02 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Timberland Investment Group plots $1bn reforestation investment in Latin America

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Europe needs to get tough and switch to LED to meet its emission reduction targets

27 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Budget 2021: Sunak backs skills and innovation in speech light on fresh net zero pledges

27 October 2021 • 7 min read
04

Food brand Knorr to launch 50 regenerative farming projects by 2026

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Michael Bloomberg fires up expanded campaign to close a quarter of the world's coal plants by 2025

01 November 2021 • 5 min read