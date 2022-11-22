Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley launches new 1GT fund dedicated to slashing carbon emissions

Investment

New growth-orientated private equity platform aims to focus on companies that can collectively avoid or remove one gigaton of CO2-equivalent emissions

clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
