Monetary policy

Could offering lower interest rates to green projects help keep net zero on track?

Policy

The Bank of England is facing calls to introduce a secondary interest rate for green borrowing required to reduce the UK’s reliance on fossil gas driving the energy crisis

clock 02 September 2022 • 7 min read
