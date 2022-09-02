Could offering lower interest rates to green projects help keep net zero on track?

The Bank of England is facing calls to introduce a secondary interest rate for green borrowing required to reduce the UK’s reliance on fossil gas driving the energy crisis
The Bank of England is facing calls to revamp its credit policy for banks that lend to green projects, amid concern that rising interest rates could hamper sorely-needed green investment to help shield...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial