Bloomberg brings climate change out of the closet in stunning snub to Romney
Mayor's endorsement could turn climate change into a serious election issue – and it might even embolden Republicans
Sandy puts climate change back on the US election agenda
Bill Clinton and Al Gore among those calling for fresh focus on issue that neither candidate mentioned in televised debates
Obama and Romney trade blows on clean energy in second debate
President insists his 'all of the above' policy will ensure energy independence and denies accusations he is trying to crush coal
Obama and Romney engage in coal wars, as polls show mounting climate fears
New poll shows over two-thirds of US voters now accept global warming is happening
Vestas blames US wind tax credit uncertainty for latest job cuts
Company confirms it has slashed North American workforce by a fifth as a result of ongoing confusion over extension of wind farm tax breaks
Ryan admits seeking funding from 'green pork' package he attacked
Vice President Joe Biden defends loan guarantee programme and pressures candidate Paul Ryan into admission during last night's debate
Greens slam Romney over clean tech 'lies'
Republican candidate accused of using presidential debate to push falsehoods about Obama administration's support for green economy
Study: $20 carbon tax could halve US deficit
Congressional Research Service says emissions levy would benefit households and businesses, but admits opposition is overwhelming
US Poll: Undecided voters back more action on climate change
Poll reveals crucial swing voters are much closer to Obama’s stance on climate and energy policy than that of Romney
Obama prepares to highlight green achievements
President expected to use Convention speech to put clear water between Democrats and Republicans on energy and environment issues
Romney speech mocks climate crisis
Republican challenger secures biggest applause of the night for attack on Obama’s attempt to "slow the rise of the oceans and heal the planet"
Five Green Things we learnt this week
From Mitt Romney's attack on green jobs to a revived Severn Barrage, we run down the top stories from the past seven days
US Election 2012 - Green Business Special
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date on the election that could change the direction of the global green economy