Conservative MP Chris Skidmore and Tees Valley Mayor Baron Houchen publish new report calling on Ministers to give local government the power it needs to accelerate decarbonisation efforts
Accreditation scheme for fleet operators updates guidelines to cover efforts to reduce single use plastics, deploy energy efficient devices, promote health and wellbeing, enhance equality and diversity, and tackle the gender pay gap
Chair of Net Zero Review chats to BusinessGreen about leaked reports, coal mines, and securing buy-in 'at the highest level' for the delivery of the UK's climate targets