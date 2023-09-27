Mission Zero

How local authorities could hold the key to delivering net zero

Policy

How local authorities could hold the key to delivering net zero

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore and Tees Valley Mayor Baron Houchen publish new report calling on Ministers to give local government the power it needs to accelerate decarbonisation efforts

clock 27 September 2023 • 5 min read
Mission Zero aligns road safety standard with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Automotive

Mission Zero aligns road safety standard with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Accreditation scheme for fleet operators updates guidelines to cover efforts to reduce single use plastics, deploy energy efficient devices, promote health and wellbeing, enhance equality and diversity, and tackle the gender pay gap

clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
'I'm determined to keep pushing': Chris Skidmore preps for net zero meeting with PM

Politics

'I'm determined to keep pushing': Chris Skidmore preps for net zero meeting with PM

Chair of Net Zero Review chats to BusinessGreen about leaked reports, coal mines, and securing buy-in 'at the highest level' for the delivery of the UK's climate targets

clock 18 January 2023 • 15 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read