Metro Mayors
Arup pledges $3m to aid city climate planning through C40 partnership
Professional services firm renews partnership with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for another three years
Green buildings, no fracking and net zero CO2: Five key takeaways from Manchester's 2040 vision
New draft of Greater Manchester development strategy puts environment and climate front and centre of 2040 vision
Why new Metro Mayors should prioritise the environment alongside economic progress
Green Alliance's Faye Scott argues the new Metro Mayors could open up a fresh front in the drive to deliver a greener economy