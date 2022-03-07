Mark Rutte

'This will encourage the world to go for green solutions': Boris Johnson touts plan for fresh UK energy supply strategy

Politics

UK may look to domestic oil and gas sources to reduce reliance on Russia in short term, but Prime Minister insists government will not be abandoning net zero transition

clock 07 March 2022 • 6 min read
