Marine Power Systems

Marine Power Systems plots multi-megawatt wave energy demonstrator in Orkney

Marine

Marine Power Systems plots multi-megawatt wave energy demonstrator in Orkney

Firm plans to test out its PelaGen wave energy convertor (WEC) array for a year at the European Marine Energy Centre in Scotland

clock 15 August 2022 • 2 min read
