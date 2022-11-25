Marine Energy Wales

Celtic Sea Cluster unveils floating offshore wind vision

Wind

Celtic Sea Cluster unveils floating offshore wind vision

New Regional Strategy outlines the environmental and economic benefits that could result from offshore wind in the Celtic Sea

clock 25 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Government crackdown on solar farms could cost farmers £1bn

24 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Reports: Government poised to launch £25m public energy-saving campaign

24 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Ending UK tax loopholes and subsidies for fossil fuels is a total no-brainer

24 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

Siemens-led consortium aims to crack the code for green ammonia and hydrogen

24 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

The Nature Conservancy debuts new Hawaii coral reef insurance plan

23 November 2022 • 4 min read