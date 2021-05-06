ADVERTISEMENT

mangrove

Carbon offsets: Experts tout 'pioneering' method for measuring mangrove CO2 stores

Carbon Trading

Carbon offsets: Experts tout 'pioneering' method for measuring mangrove CO2 stores

Mangrove project could mark 'turning point' for blue carbon credit market and protecting damaged CO2 stores, claims Conservation International

clock 06 May 2021 • 4 min read