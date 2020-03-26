Madrid
COP25: Five positives to take from this year's UN climate summit
This year's summit may not have delivered as much progress as sought, but there are still reasons for businesses to feel upbeat about the past fortnight
'Far cry from what is needed': Marathon climate talks deliver compromise deal but defer key decisions
UN climate summit fails to secure progress on raft of key components of the Paris Agreement, putting huge pressure on UK to engineer a successful COP26 in Glasgow
'We have to find a balance': Fears of weak climate deal grow as tense talks move into extra time
COP25 hosts Chile insists a workable compromise must be found, but Brazil, the US and Australia stand accused of trying to neuter agreement
'Lives are at risk here': Crunch climate talks risk stalemate as opposing nations dig in heels
COP25 talks likely to spill into extra time as EU, smaller nations and business urge for robust Paris Agreement rules in face of US, Brazil and Australian opposition
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Protests take centre stage as climate talks trudge on
All the latest from the UN climate talks, including 'super pollutants', German farming climate fund, and global green banks
COP25: Why businesses should care about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement
It is arguably the final big piece of the Paris Agreement puzzle, but Article 6 remains hugely contentious and could have a huge impact on both businesses and climate action
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
'The right side of history': 177 companies rally behind 1.5C science-based climate goals
Number of companies pledging to set Science-Based Targets in line with a 1.5C world doubles within three months
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Mike Bloomberg tells UK 'don't screw up' crucial COP26 Summit
A-list figures descend on UN Summit in Madrid to urge bolder climate action, as more countries and investors pledge coal phase-out
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US may not need White House to deliver deep emissions cuts
After little fanfare and much frustration at the UN climate summit last week, there are hopes of greater progress as big name politicians start to arrive in Madrid
'We have to move faster': Chile to present climate law targeting net zero by 2050
COP25 host unveils plans to table climate change law next week that would put country on path to carbon neutrality by 2050
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US Democrats rally behind 'iron-clad' climate action promise
As summit gets underway, UN chief Antonio Guterres issues climate warning to nations as top US Democrat Pelosi offers 'iron-clad' optimism
COP25: All the latest
Check out all the latest green business news from the crucial UN Climate Summit in Madrid
COP25: UN Secretary General warns world is 'hurtling' towards 'point of no return' in climate crisis
Antonio Guterres issues stark warning as latest talks in Madrid get underway with news Mark Carney is to take up key climate role
COP25: Negotiators gather in Madrid for crunch climate talks
Nations will attempt to agree the last of the rules governing the Paris Agreement before the crucial climate treaty enters force next year
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
Paris, Mexico City, Madrid and Athens to ban diesel vehicles by 2025
Four world cities make radical commitment at C40 Mayors Summit in Mexico City in a bid to combat urban air pollution