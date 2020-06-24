luxury
What the unicorn IPO of The RealReal says about the circular economy for fashion
Transitioning away from extractive systems needs innovative business models, product life extension and success stories
Meet Samsonite's first global director of sustainability
The luggage maker discovered how to set its own benchmarks, using fashion leaders as a frame of reference
Should good things come in sustainable packages?
Sustainability of packaging increasingly impacting purchasing decisions amid growing social media scrutiny of brands, survey suggests
Delivering luxury within limits: A first glimpse at Kering's new sustainability strategy
Owner of leading luxury brands such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney unveils 10-year plan to slash environmental impacts
Like the Grinch, climate change is coming for your Christmas favourites
Luxury brands face climate change threats to the quality - and quantity - of a range of wines, perfumes, and other festive treats, writes Verisk Maplecroft's Will Nichols
Luxury giant Kering sews up science-based emissions targets
Owner of high-end fashion brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney has promised to cut emissions by 50 per cent by 2025