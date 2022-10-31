Lula

'Let's fight for zero deforestation': Lula promises bolder climate action after Brazil election win

Politics

President-elect signals climate action and rainforest protection will be a top priority for new administration after he narrowly defeats far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro

clock 31 October 2022 • 4 min read
